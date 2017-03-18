Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water safety

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE Safe management of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and wastewater are crucial for human health, food security and educational attainment, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

While opening a regional meeting for health and environment experts in Nadi, she said taking a holistic view across the Sustainable Development Goal Agenda 2030 was not just natural for the Pacific but urgent for its survival.

"My understanding is that this workshop will focus on SDG WASH issues from target setting to implementation and to monitoring," she said. "It will address the approaches of risk management in the WASH sector to ensure safely managed services a key ingredient of SDG WASH.

"The workshop will provide guidance to countries on developing or revising national drinking water quality standard as it is a key element in the enabling environment for water safety planning.

"The workshop will also consider sanitation safety planning to complete the WASH picture for the SDGs.

"This will make a seamless flow of how normative guidelines can be translated into locally relevant national standards and turned into management tools which in turn become the basis for monitoring drinking water quality and in general the safe management of water and sanitation systems."

She said the SDG framework provided a common thread across topics strategically considered for the Pacific and other countries could use in implementing national WASH plans for the Sustainable Development Goals.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. Man acquitted after 8 years
  6. FSC ready for EU exit
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Court hears how man died

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)