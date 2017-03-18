/ Front page / News

THE Safe management of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and wastewater are crucial for human health, food security and educational attainment, says Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

While opening a regional meeting for health and environment experts in Nadi, she said taking a holistic view across the Sustainable Development Goal Agenda 2030 was not just natural for the Pacific but urgent for its survival.

"My understanding is that this workshop will focus on SDG WASH issues from target setting to implementation and to monitoring," she said. "It will address the approaches of risk management in the WASH sector to ensure safely managed services a key ingredient of SDG WASH.

"The workshop will provide guidance to countries on developing or revising national drinking water quality standard as it is a key element in the enabling environment for water safety planning.

"The workshop will also consider sanitation safety planning to complete the WASH picture for the SDGs.

"This will make a seamless flow of how normative guidelines can be translated into locally relevant national standards and turned into management tools which in turn become the basis for monitoring drinking water quality and in general the safe management of water and sanitation systems."

She said the SDG framework provided a common thread across topics strategically considered for the Pacific and other countries could use in implementing national WASH plans for the Sustainable Development Goals.