New dam ends water problems

WATER supply has normalised for the villagers of Wailotua Naba Rua outside Korovou following the construction of a dam as well as a 10,000 gallon ferro-cement water tank in the village.

The community's existing water source was partly buried and damaged during a landslide in 2011.

This resulted in the disruption of regular water supply to the village.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou officiated at the opening of the project last Saturday.

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai said the authority was using a new model, with the outsourcing of rural projects.

"This is a new model that we are using in terms of outsourcing rural projects to contractor. We want to build local capacity and of course there is a payment that goes to the water committee, of close to $6000 for their labour," he said. The project was contracted out to Pacific Architecture Engineering Consultancy at a cost of $159,597.

According to the authority, the contractors with the help of the villagers laid water pipes, two coils of 50mm polythene pipes and eight coils of 20mm polythene pipes along trenched paths.