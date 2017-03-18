Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New dam ends water problems

Litia Cava
Saturday, March 18, 2017

WATER supply has normalised for the villagers of Wailotua Naba Rua outside Korovou following the construction of a dam as well as a 10,000 gallon ferro-cement water tank in the village.

The community's existing water source was partly buried and damaged during a landslide in 2011.

This resulted in the disruption of regular water supply to the village.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou officiated at the opening of the project last Saturday.

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai said the authority was using a new model, with the outsourcing of rural projects.

"This is a new model that we are using in terms of outsourcing rural projects to contractor. We want to build local capacity and of course there is a payment that goes to the water committee, of close to $6000 for their labour," he said. The project was contracted out to Pacific Architecture Engineering Consultancy at a cost of $159,597.

According to the authority, the contractors with the help of the villagers laid water pipes, two coils of 50mm polythene pipes and eight coils of 20mm polythene pipes along trenched paths.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. Man acquitted after 8 years
  6. FSC ready for EU exit
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Court hears how man died

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)