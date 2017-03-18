Women display tradition, talent

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Ms Alison Burchell (left) and Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar admire traditional craft at the Suva Urban Women's Craft Show at Sukuna Park yesterday. Picture: RAMA

ONE hundred and eighty women artisans were part of the third craft show for the Central Division yesterday.

The women were part of 36 women's groups residing within the Naboro to Nausori corridor.

Assistant Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar said the show was a way of maintaining traditional values and talents in the country.

"This year, provincial craft shows have been conducted, merely with the purpose to recognise the uniqueness of crafts that each of our provinces are well known for," she said.

"This depicts the level of commitment invested in maintaining our traditional values and talents by women artisans of this nation."

According to Ms Bhatnagar, the ministry worked with the Fiji Arts Council and the health inspectors in ensuring the quality of the products being displayed.

"The ministry is grateful for their assistance. They will assess the products according to the traditional and contemporary categories and including the preserved foods," she said.

Meanwhile, the Suva/Rotuma Women Association was also part of the craft show to showcase their creations and artefacts.

Association member, Lusie Managreve said they had bought their finest creations for the craft show.

She said all the artefacts were handcrafted by their members who had vast traditional knowledge in making them.

Ms Managreve said one of the reasons the group was involved in the craft show, was to learn more new things from the other groups participating and also to improve on their designs and creations.

"We have about 30 members around the Suva/Nausori corridor but sometimes it's a bit challenging for us to meet regularly because of transportation and financial issues," she said.