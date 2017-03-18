Fiji Time: 10:05 AM on Saturday 18 March

Singh runs unopposed

Litia Cava
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) general-secretary Rajeshwar Singh is running unopposed ahead of the association's national election next week.

It comes after Damodaran Nair's application to challenge Mr Singh's general-secretary position was rejected by the Fijian Elections Office (FEO).

Speaking at the FPSA annual general meeting for the Central Division on Wednesday night, Mr Singh said the election of persons with proven and good records of past service was essential. "One more fallacy that we want to clarify is that each and every member of the association is entitled to vote in any FPSA election," he said.

"Our organisation is not for some unruly rough cuts who are vying to get hold of positions for their own greed without realising the aims and objectives of our organisation which has been built by well-known and respected personalities."

Judith Kotobalavu is also running unopposed as the association's national president.

Three names has been confirmed and nominated unopposed for the vice president's position and they are Kamlesh Chand, Shaleeni Singh and Vishwa Deo. The general treasurer position will be contested between Karam Chand Bidesi and Narayan Swami.

FPSA is the largest representative union of civil servants in the country and has 2836 members around the country.

The FPSA national election will be held on March 25.








