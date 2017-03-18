Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Bouncer awaits fate in death of nightclub patron

Aqela Susu
Saturday, March 18, 2017

A BOUNCER who allegedly caused the death of a 22-year-old man outside a Suva nightclub in 2015 will know his fate in two weeks when High Court judge, Justice Salesi Temo delivers his judgment on the case.

Kelevi Tokalau is charged with one count of manslaughter.

He was standing trial before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva this past week for the death of Saula Sucu in April 2015.

After Justice Temo's summing up yesterday, the assessors came back with a unanimous not guilty opinion.

Two assessors found the accused not guilty while one assessor had found him guilty of the charge.

In his summing up, Justice Temo said the first prosecution witness informed the court that he had seen the accused punching Sucu twice before he was found unconscious outside the nightclub.

This, he said, was however disputed by the defence.

The defence case, he said, stated the accused did not cause the death of Sucu because he had only slapped his ear on the night of the alleged offence.

Mr Tokalau's bail has been extended.

He will reappear in court on March 27 for Justice Temo to deliver his judgment.








