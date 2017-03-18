Court hears how man died

/ Front page / News

A 44-YEAR-OLD woman who allegedly set her de facto partner alight had poured a bowl of kerosene on him before she lit a piece of paper and threw it at him, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

Mariane Premila Devi is charged with the murder of her de facto partner, Bal Krishna Naidu, at their home in Sakoca, Tamavua, Suva. The alleged offence took place on November 24 last year.

Mr Naidu was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where he later succumbed to the severe burns.

The accused appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday. Ms Devi has been further remanded in custody to reappear on April 28. Justice Temo will deliver his bail ruling then.