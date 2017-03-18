Man acquitted after 8 years

/ Front page / News

A MAN who had burglary charges hanging over his head for eight years before the prosecution discontinued proceedings has been acquitted by the High Court in Lautoka.

Josefa Lutunatabua sought an order for acquittal because he was aggrieved by the presiding magistrate's decision to discharge him after the charges were dropped.

Justice Aruna Aluthge said the trial magistrate had the discretion to either acquit the accused or discharge him.

"Nowhere in his decision did the learned magistrate consider the interests of the appellant and his entitlement to the presumption of innocence," he said.

"The date of the alleged offence of robbery was July 16, 2009. The withdrawal application was made on November 22, 2016, after a lapse of approximately eight years.

"The four prosecution witnesses concluded their evidence when it was brought to the notice of the trial magistrate that no disclosures had been served to the defence."

Justice Aluthge said at the end of the voir dire proceedings, prosecution conceded there was no evidence against Mr Lutunatabua.

He said based on the absence of evidence the magistrate could have acquitted him.

"Furthermore, the appellant's right to have the trial begun and concluded without unreasonable delay has been violated."

Mr Lutunatabua was initially charged with six counts of robbery with violence in July 2009. In December 2012 the charge sheet was amended and the number of counts reduced to four.