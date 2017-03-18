Kitchen to be ready next month

/ Front page / News

THE new Navua Hospital kitchen is expected to be fully operational by next month.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar, in an interview, confirmed that renovation works on the hospital kitchen started last Monday and was expected to be completed soon.

"The kitchen works started on Monday, after that we are going to look at the drainage issue and these are the two main priority areas for us and other works like fencing will be part of the on-going work," Ms Akbar said.

The Prime Minister had also raised concerns over this issue while he was briefed during his flood tour to the hospital late last year.

The issue was that food was being cooked at the old Navua Hospital and then transferred to the new hospital.