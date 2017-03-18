Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kitchen to be ready next month

Litia Cava
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE new Navua Hospital kitchen is expected to be fully operational by next month.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar, in an interview, confirmed that renovation works on the hospital kitchen started last Monday and was expected to be completed soon.

"The kitchen works started on Monday, after that we are going to look at the drainage issue and these are the two main priority areas for us and other works like fencing will be part of the on-going work," Ms Akbar said.

The Prime Minister had also raised concerns over this issue while he was briefed during his flood tour to the hospital late last year.

The issue was that food was being cooked at the old Navua Hospital and then transferred to the new hospital.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. Man acquitted after 8 years
  6. FSC ready for EU exit
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Court hears how man died

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)