Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Hospital gains internet service

Litia Cava
Saturday, March 18, 2017

PEOPLE visiting the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva can now access Telecom Fiji Ltd's (TFL's) Connect service.

This was made possible through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and TFL yesterday.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the ministry was one that was mindful of the many things that made accessing health care easier and more pleasant for patients.

"The Wi-Fi service is currently available in five of the major departments within CWMH.

"We plan to eventually have these services installed in all our major hospitals," she said.

"This investment by TFL to deliver Wi-Fi access in health facilities is a great example of how my ministry is continuing to work alongside partner organisations to improve the services we do for Fijians."

This service will allow anyone with a Connect Velocity account or prepay voucher access to the internet while at the hospital.

Telecom Fiji chief executive Mothilal De Silva said people could purchase $2 voucher day pass and $5 unlimited internet weekly pass from the hospital convenient store and other shops.

"We conducted a pilot run in CWMH successfully and we will be replicating and rolling out Wi-Fi service in other hospitals," he said.

"We are currently upgrading satellite services to serve the outer islands."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. FSC ready for EU exit
  6. Man acquitted after 8 years
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Government assists school fence project

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)