Hospital gains internet service

PEOPLE visiting the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva can now access Telecom Fiji Ltd's (TFL's) Connect service.

This was made possible through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and TFL yesterday.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the ministry was one that was mindful of the many things that made accessing health care easier and more pleasant for patients.

"The Wi-Fi service is currently available in five of the major departments within CWMH.

"We plan to eventually have these services installed in all our major hospitals," she said.

"This investment by TFL to deliver Wi-Fi access in health facilities is a great example of how my ministry is continuing to work alongside partner organisations to improve the services we do for Fijians."

This service will allow anyone with a Connect Velocity account or prepay voucher access to the internet while at the hospital.

Telecom Fiji chief executive Mothilal De Silva said people could purchase $2 voucher day pass and $5 unlimited internet weekly pass from the hospital convenient store and other shops.

"We conducted a pilot run in CWMH successfully and we will be replicating and rolling out Wi-Fi service in other hospitals," he said.

"We are currently upgrading satellite services to serve the outer islands."