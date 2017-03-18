Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Heavy rain alert

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE country will experience unsettled weather over the next couple of days as a trough of low pressure moves over the country from the North.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said a frontal system also lies moving over the southern parts and a moist easterly wind flow would prevail over the group.

"In anticipation of the trough and the frontal system to intensify, a heavy rain alert is now in force for Northern Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Southern and Eastern Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group," he said.

"Heavy rain alert is expected to gradually extend to the rest of the group tomorrow (today).

"Showers increasing to rain and becoming frequent and heavy at times from tonight (last night)."

Mr Kumar said localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in the low-lying areas.

"The weather will be closely monitored over the weekend and updates will be provided as any significant changes are observed.

"It is advisable that people take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously whenever it is issued and remain prepared at all times.

"Keep updated with the latest weather news."








