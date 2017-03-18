Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Government assists school fence project

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE management of Nasivikoso Village School in Ba had their prayers answered after Government came forward to assist in their school fencing project.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed between the school management and the permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Yogesh Karan, yesterday with Government providing funding worth $20,939.

Mr Karan said the prime minister was always committed in providing the best resources to schools and children in the country.

"The assistance to rural schools from the Office of the Prime Minister has been ongoing for a number of years and we want to see these projects completed successfully," he said.

"I am glad we are able to execute this MOA just at the time when the school year had just started."

School headteacher Mario Nakaivalu said they had written to the Government seeking assistance for the project last year.

Mr Nakaivalu said the fence would ensure and provide safety for both the children and the school properties.

"We are grateful for the support," he said.

"This will really help our school."

"We had a lot of people and animals also entering the compound and damaging the plantations," he said.

The project is expected to be completed by end of April this year.








