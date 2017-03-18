Missing teenager returns home

/ Front page / News

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD Riya Rishika Devi has been found and returned to her family.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the teenager was found on Thursday.

Ms Naisoro said all possible avenues were explored and information received from the family and the public helped in locating the teenager who was missing from home for more than two weeks.

Riya's uncle Atten Kumar said the family was relieved to have the teenager returned home.

"We looked for a long time but we are grateful that she is back," he said.

"It would have been better if the alert went out earlier because we had reported her missing on March 1 but we are glad she is back home."

Ms Naisoro said they would look into the delays in searching for the high school student.

"As for the delay, we will be looking into this issue and ensure we tighten up these areas internally," she said.