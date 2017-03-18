Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Missing teenager returns home

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, March 18, 2017

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD Riya Rishika Devi has been found and returned to her family.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the teenager was found on Thursday.

Ms Naisoro said all possible avenues were explored and information received from the family and the public helped in locating the teenager who was missing from home for more than two weeks.

Riya's uncle Atten Kumar said the family was relieved to have the teenager returned home.

"We looked for a long time but we are grateful that she is back," he said.

"It would have been better if the alert went out earlier because we had reported her missing on March 1 but we are glad she is back home."

Ms Naisoro said they would look into the delays in searching for the high school student.

"As for the delay, we will be looking into this issue and ensure we tighten up these areas internally," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. Man acquitted after 8 years
  6. FSC ready for EU exit
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Court hears how man died

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)