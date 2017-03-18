A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum participates in a talanoa session with Fiji Airways staff members. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

NADI Town's growth spurt over the next few months will also result in an increase in rent payments, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While speaking to Fiji Airways staff during an informal talanoa session, he said this was to be expected after the increasing developments in the jet set town.

"The real estate price in Nadi is growing," he said.

"Those of you paying rent would know that rental prices in Nadi are increasing."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Government wanted to encourage people to purchase their own homes.

"We want them to be able to go out and build their own homes in all of those areas but not feel that they are somehow marginalised just because they are living in a rural setting."

He said rural communities in Nadi would have government amenities to cater for the growing number of houseowners.

"A rural setting must also have amenities that you have in towns and cities like streetlights, good roads, access to water and electricity. These are some of the things that are more long term goals that we put in place to be able to increase opportunities for our people.

"Those who have driven through Yako Village or gone to Cuvu or Naidovi. Right from Korovuto to Nadi you will see streetlights.

"Apart from the fact that it's a safety issue but it is also that people can train at night.

"You see people who sell vegetables during the day, we want them to be able to sell at night too, increasing their trading hours."