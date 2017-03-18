Baby death probe

/ Front page / News

POLICE investigations into the death of a 10-month-old baby on Taveuni after allegedly swallowing a highlighter cap, continue.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police would look into the issue of negligence during their investigations.

According to the baby's father, the baby was with his mother at their Nasarata home in Somosomo when the incident happened.

He said the baby was crawling in the house while his mother was cooking when the incident happened.

Earlier, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa revealed at the North Children's Symposium that the North recorded 305 cases of child neglect last year, the second highest across the country.

Ms Vuniwaqa said child neglect included the failure to supervise children and to provide them with basic necessities like food, shelter and medical care.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident police in the North, police have charged four men who were allegedly cultivating marijuana in Tacilevu, Cakaudrove.

Ms Naisoro said the four had been arrested following a raid in Tacilevu early this week.

The men were produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police have allegedly seized 300 marijuana plants from the accused persons' farms during a raid on Monday.