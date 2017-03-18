Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

'Issues' blamed for exodus

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, March 18, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers in the Northern Division continue to move to Suva because of issues within the sugar industry that need to be addressed, says National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal.

Mr Lal, who revealed that he would contest the 2018 election on a Fiji Labour Party ticket, said the major exodus of farmers started in 1999 and 2000 after their land leases started expiring.

"Before the big displacement of farmers, Fijians of Indian descent cane farming families used to stay together as an extended unit and this made work in the fields easier for them," he said.

"However, now many of these family units have broken up and families have moved to Viti Levu to find greener pastures with many residing along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

"This has affected those who stayed back especially in terms of finding labourers during the harvesting season."

Mr Lal said most cane farms in the North had been amalgamated after leases were renewed.

"However, the issue of lease expiry still continues and farmers are mostly at the mercy of landowners when this happens with some paying out sums demanded by them," he said.

"I know of farms in the Daku and Wainikoro area where only the farmer and wife are staying in these farms because children have been sent to Suva to seek greener pastures.

"Most of these farmers have begun selling their farms as they try to find better lives on Viti Levu."

Mr Lal said the most important issue that needed to be addressed was the railway system on Vanua Levu.

"If nothing is done about the railway system from Labasa to Wainikoro, then it will be inaccessible within the next five years as it needs to be renewed," he said.

"These issues need to be addressed if we need to heal the sugar industry."








