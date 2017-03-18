Fiji Time: 10:05 AM on Saturday 18 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Electricity delays in Dreketi

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE Fiji Electricity Authority has completed surveying homes in Dreketi, Macuata that are still without electricity after they were promised this in 2014.

The authority's chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said following the survey, they had sent the quotation to Government that they would pay for the project.

Mr Patel reassured residents in the area that the authority was intent on implementing electricity in their homes.

He was responding to concerns from residents in the area about their electricity supply.

In an interview, Dreketi resident Losana Lomani said it was very discouraging to see other homes in the area lit up while they were still relying on solar power and kerosene lamps.

Ms Lomani said five other homes in the area were without electricity while the rest of the houses in the Dreketi Central area had electricity.

Another resident, Shiu Raj, said they were promised power before the end of last year but this was not yet done.

Mr Raj said close to 20 homes in his area had no electricity while neighbours had access to power.

Meanwhile, the issue was also discussed during Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's tour of Dreketi recently.

Mr Bainimarama was informed by the authority's representative at the talanoa session that the authority was focusing on rehabilitation works following TC Winston and that it would begin works on restoration of electricity this year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Missing teenager returns home
  2. Key issues
  3. Worry over lack of jobs
  4. A-G: Town's growth will lead to rent increase
  5. Man acquitted after 8 years
  6. FSC ready for EU exit
  7. PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean
  8. Fiji gathers support for COP 23
  9. Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign
  10. Court hears how man died

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)