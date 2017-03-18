Electricity delays in Dreketi

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Electricity Authority has completed surveying homes in Dreketi, Macuata that are still without electricity after they were promised this in 2014.

The authority's chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said following the survey, they had sent the quotation to Government that they would pay for the project.

Mr Patel reassured residents in the area that the authority was intent on implementing electricity in their homes.

He was responding to concerns from residents in the area about their electricity supply.

In an interview, Dreketi resident Losana Lomani said it was very discouraging to see other homes in the area lit up while they were still relying on solar power and kerosene lamps.

Ms Lomani said five other homes in the area were without electricity while the rest of the houses in the Dreketi Central area had electricity.

Another resident, Shiu Raj, said they were promised power before the end of last year but this was not yet done.

Mr Raj said close to 20 homes in his area had no electricity while neighbours had access to power.

Meanwhile, the issue was also discussed during Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's tour of Dreketi recently.

Mr Bainimarama was informed by the authority's representative at the talanoa session that the authority was focusing on rehabilitation works following TC Winston and that it would begin works on restoration of electricity this year.