Ministry launches 'Fight the Bite' mozzie campaign

+ Enlarge this image Deputy secretary hospital services Dr Luisa Cikamatana with students of Tamavua Primary School during the launch of Fight the Bite clean-up campaign at the school yesterday. Picture: RAMA

IN a bid to control the current dengue fever situation in the country, the Fight the Bite clean-up campaign was launched yesterday in Suva.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services collaborated with Tamavua Primary School to launch a roll out of the national clean-up campaign to destroy mosquito breeding sites in communities.

Hospital services deputy secretary Dr Luisa Cikamatana said the aim of the clean-up campaign was to destroy mosquito breeding sites and subsequently reduce the number of people infected with dengue fever.

"Dengue fever is endemic to Fiji and in most countries of the South Pacific including countries in the Western Pacific region. The current surge of dengue-like illness over the first two months of the year is worrying," she said.

"In saying this, we need to act now to control its spread by destroying the vector which is mosquitoes.

"It is essential to take an approach that involves everyone to reduce the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases given the eminent danger it imposes on people's lives as case numbers build up."