Flotsam and Jetsam

BEACHCOMBER heard of a man returning home on a night flight from a trip overseas.

He was sitting in the front row of the economy class.

Other passengers slowly dozed off after dinner on the long flight.

Beachcomber heard that this particular gentleman realised he was the only one awake when he went right to the back of the aircraft to get some drinks.

While drinking beer, he saw a male passenger walk past towards the main door of the aircraft.

The passenger started fiddling the door handle. The man asked what he was trying to do?

"I want to go to the toilet," the passenger replied.

Shocked, the man told him the toilet was inside the aircraft and not outside. Him being awake was probably a sign of good luck for those on board.