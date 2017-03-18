Worry over lack of jobs

/ Front page / News

THE lack of job opportunities is becoming a pressing issue for the iTaukei and young people in the country today.

According to the Tebbutt-Times poll, 18 per cent of the iTaukei said unemployment or jobs were a common problem for them. Younger people or those aged 18-29 years (21 per cent) see employment as a pressing issue followed by 30-44-year olds (16 per cent) and 7 per cent for those 45 years and older.

The poll goes to show that for members of the public, jobs and cost of living are related issues, with those having no jobs struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

Of this, other issues that were highlighted by those polled were environment and climate change (1.6 per cent), economy (1.3 per cent), cyclone/disaster assistance (1 per cent) and human rights (0.2 per cent).

A similar poll last week revealed that cost of living and employment were the biggest issues for Fijians in the lead-up to the 2018 General Election.

In last week's poll on the biggest election issues, cost of living in Fiji was ranked the number one issue by 46 per cent of those polled, followed by employment with 32 per cent of those polled.