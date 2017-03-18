Fiji gathers support for COP 23

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on leaders of all Pacific Island States to rally behind Fiji as it prepares to take on its presidency role at the United Nations Conference of Parties 23 (COP 23) as well as co-hosting the UN Oceans Conference.

Mr Bainimarama made the statement while delivering his opening remarks at the Oceans Conference regional leaders preparatory meeting in Suva yesterday.

"We all must work together to deal with the consequences of modernity. "For sure, our part in this is small, but we strengthen our moral authority and our political case by fully accepting our small share of blame," he said.

"Every nation must do what it can. All people must do what they can."

Mr Bainimarama said when Fiji assumed its presidency role at the COP 23 meeting, Fiji was not only representing Fijians but all Pacific Islanders and those living in all other vulnerable parts of the world.

He said he was acting on behalf of 7.5 billion people on earth but would be bringing a Pacific perspective to the proceedings.

"As developing countries modernised and created a middle class, they have also contributed a share of emissions and waste to the environment. So we are responsible in some ways for the warming of the planet, and the time has come to pay the bill," he said

"The time for casting blame is over. I will be the first to admit that I have rallied against the developed economies for causing the crisis."

Mr Bainimarama said the effects of climate change and global warming was not a crisis down the track, but a crisis that was happening now.

"So I am making an earnest appeal to you all as Pacific leaders to get behind Fiji's presidency. I say this not for me or for Fiji, but because this presidency will take our case before the world.

"This presidency will represent a consensus effort on the part of Pacific Island nations to lead the world to do what is right, and necessary, and just," he said.