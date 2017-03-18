Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Saturday 18 March

PM: Regional commitment to save the ocean

Mere Naleba
Saturday, March 18, 2017

THE pollution in the ocean is everyone's problem, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama said while Fiji was co-hosting the first United Nations Oceans Conference in June this year, it was equally important for Pacific Island states to be visible in the fight to protect its oceans.

He said the conference would be a moment of truth for all its participants, especially for Fiji as it would give the Government, communities, and industries and people a clear picture on what needs to be done to save the ocean.

"We are fighting a two-front war. One front is the fight to keep the ocean clean and to sustain the marine plant and animal life on which we depend for our livelihoods and that keeps the earth in proper balance," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Land-based pollution, waste in the ocean and growing maritime traffic are deteriorating the marine ecosystem and a growing world population with more purchasing power is increasing pressure on stocks of food fish in the oceans."

Mr Bainimarama said the UN Oceans Conference was important for Pacific Island States as they need to be very visible in the struggle to protect its oceans.

He said the first fight was to protect the ocean and the second was to slow the growth of global warming and to also adapt to the change that people know were coming, in terms of climate change.

"Not all the stresses on our oceans are caused by global warming, but many are. The two are related, and we must work together to confront both these challenges at the same time.

"We in the Pacific don't need to be reminded of the effects of climate change," he said.








