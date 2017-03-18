Key issues

/ Front page / News

APART from being a political issue, cost of living and jobs are two pressing personal issues affecting people in the country.

Cost of living in Fiji was ranked the number one issue by 21 per cent of those polled, followed by employment with 15 per cent of those polled.

The Tebbutt-Times poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher Tebbutt Research from a random national sample of 1001 adults 18 years and over. Those interviewed were asked the question: "What do you think is the biggest issue facing people like yourself here in Fiji today?"

When asked to name the biggest issue facing people like themselves, polled respondents were free to give any answer.

A total of 21 per cent mentioned the cost of living, a higher proportion (26 per cent) of those aged 30-44 years placed this as their number one issue.

The second-most common response was unemployment or jobs and 18 per cent of the iTaukei respondents thought this was a major issue for them.

An inverse relationship with age was evident with younger people most likely to mention employment as the pressing issue right now.

Infrastructure being one of the personal problems was more commonly named in rural areas (11 per cent) and the Northern/Eastern divisions (13 per cent) compared with the average of 8 per cent.

Wages were mentioned by 6 per cent overall, and was more common among males (8 per cent), but less common in the Northern/Eastern divisions (1 per cent).

Both poverty and crime were mentioned more frequently by females than males.

Crime and land issues were both more common in rural locations.

While good governance and transparency were named as the most pressing issue by just three per cent of the total adult population, it soared to 19 per cent for those of "other" ethnicities - making it their top issue - compared with 3 per cent for iTaukei and 1.5 per cent for Fijians of Indian descent. Other significant differences were seen for farming and development (Northern/Eastern division higher than average); equality, ethnic relations and unity (iTaukei higher than the average); and welfare and pensions (4 per cent for those 45+ years versus 1 per cent average).

Eight per cent claimed there was no pressing issue, 4 per cent were unsure and 1 per cent declined to answer.