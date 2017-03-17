Fiji's voter registration begins in Tonga

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Electoral Commissioner Suresh Chandra. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:51PM THE Pacific Islands Voter Registration Drive for the 2018 General Election has begun.

Officials from the Fijian Elections Office in Suva are in Tonga to register Fijians to vote in next year's election.

Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra had announced in February that the Pacific Islands Voter Registration Drive will commence today.

The registration drive in Tonga is being held at the Mataika in Tongatapu.

Tomorrow (March 18), the registration drive will be at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall (Wellington Road) from 9am to 8pm and Hosea Christian MissionPreschool Talau, Neiafu,Vava'u from 10am to 2pm.

The Tonga voter registration will conclude on Monday March 20 at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall (Wellington Road) from 10am to 4pm.

Voter registration will also be conducted in the Cook islands, Kiribati and American Samoa this month.

In order to register, Fijians must produce a valid Fijian passport and at least be 18-years-old.

For amendments and alterations to existing registrations, the current Electronic Voter Registration [EVR] card must be produced.