Posters target prostate cancer awareness

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Phillip Davies (centre). Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:46PM POSTERS aimed to increase awareness on prostate cancer were launched today by the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Health Phillip Davies.

This initiative was formulated by the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club as they aim to advise men on the importance of getting screened.

Club president Mason Smith said they would be carrying out prostate cancer screening around the country.

"The screening is free of charge and this year, we are targeting 1500 men and these tests will go on until November," Mr Smith said.

The team, in partnership with Smart Lab, will carry out these tests in the next few months until November.

Mr Smith said the results of their testing would then be forwarded to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.