+ Enlarge this image Kelevi Tokalau outside the High Court in Suva after he appeared before Justice Salesi Temo. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 5:36PM A BOUNCER who allegedly caused the death of a 22-year-old youth outside a Suva nightclub in 2015 was found guilty by one assessor and not guilty by two assessors following their deliberations this afternoon.

Kelevi Tokalau was this week standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva for the death of Saula Sucu in April 2015.

Mr Tokalau is facing one charge of manslaughter.

His bail has been extended.

Justice Temo will deliver his judgment on March 27.