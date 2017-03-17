Managing dengue warning signs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Deputy secretary Hospital Services Dr Luisa Cikamatana with students of Tamavua Primary School during the launch of the Clean up Fiji dengue fight at the school today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:23PM DENGUE fever with warning signs need to be managed at the closest health facility, says deputy secretary for Hospital Services Dr Luisa Cikamatana.

She made the comment while launching the Fight the Bite clean-up campaign at Tamavua Primary School today.

She said the current surge of dengue-like illnesses over the first two months of the year was worrying.

"We need to act now to control its spread by destroying the vector which is mosquitoes. It is essential to take an approach that involves everyone to reduce the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases given the eminent danger it imposes on people's lives as case numbers build up," Dr Cikamatana said.

"Dengue is transmitted by the black and white striped Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are the intermediate reservoirs for the virus. The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are domesticated and live indoors around human habitation given their blood feeding nature."

After the launch, the student of Tamavua Primary School took out time to pick up rubbish around their school compound.