/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rewa football coach Marika Rodu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:44PM REWA will play Erakor Golden Star of Vanuatu in their last group match of the 2017 Oceania Football Confederation Champions League in Tahiti tomorrow.

The Marika Rodu-coached side lost to Marist FC of Solomon Islands 2-4 and the 0-2 loss against AS Tefana booted them out of the competition.

The winners from the four groups will advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

The match kicks off at 4pm (Fiji Time).