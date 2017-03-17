Local music videos get incentive

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FPRAMA spokesperson Laisa Vulakoro. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:40PM TWO years in a row, musicians who produce videos to promote their songs will have an incentive to improve their standard of their work.

This follows the sponsorship of the music video catergory of the Fiji Performing Rights Music Awards 2017.

Goodman Fielder International (Fiji) producers of groceries which target the domestic market have donated another $5000, some of which will help in running the FPRAMAs and some goes directly as prize money to the winning artist.

FPRAMAs spokesperson Laisa Vulakoro said the money was given to the awards coordinator Seru Serevi by GFI general manager Chris Zaayman.

The company was proud to be associated with an event that acknowledged artists for their contribution to the local music industry.

The nominees of the Most Popular Music Video Award will be announced on Thursday April 13.