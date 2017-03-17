Fiji Time: 7:09 PM on Friday 17 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No new cases of acintobacter bacteria: WHO

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 4:30PM NO new cases of the acintobacter baumanii bacteria has been reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Angela Merianos, the team coordinator for the Pacific Health Security, Communicable Diseases and Climate Change at WHO here in Suva confirmed this today saying they have not received new cases from the ministry in over two weeks.

The bacteria infection outbreak at the CWM hospital two weeks ago had forced administrators to close down its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and divert all outpatient services to nearby health centres.

"All three levels of WHO (Division of Pacific Technical Support here in Suva, the WHO Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) and WHO Headquarters in Geneva) have been working together to provide technical support to the CWM Infection Prevention and Control Committee," Dr Merianos said.

The bacteria was found after the babies underwent basic screening protocols, including blood cultures and cerebral spinal fluid tests, which are normally done on babies who are admitted with infections.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Villagers complain of 'red' sea
  2. Staff share $6m
  3. Girl, Year 4, youngest glue-sniffer
  4. Floating vote
  5. 'Bizarre' theft
  6. Fish market promise
  7. Lal will contest
  8. FPSA shares bid
  9. Jail term reprieve for thief
  10. Mum's walk of love

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)