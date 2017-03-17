No new cases of acintobacter bacteria: WHO

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Angela Merianos speaking to the media at a press conference earlier this month. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 4:30PM NO new cases of the acintobacter baumanii bacteria has been reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Angela Merianos, the team coordinator for the Pacific Health Security, Communicable Diseases and Climate Change at WHO here in Suva confirmed this today saying they have not received new cases from the ministry in over two weeks.

The bacteria infection outbreak at the CWM hospital two weeks ago had forced administrators to close down its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and divert all outpatient services to nearby health centres.

"All three levels of WHO (Division of Pacific Technical Support here in Suva, the WHO Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) and WHO Headquarters in Geneva) have been working together to provide technical support to the CWM Infection Prevention and Control Committee," Dr Merianos said.

The bacteria was found after the babies underwent basic screening protocols, including blood cultures and cerebral spinal fluid tests, which are normally done on babies who are admitted with infections.