Fiji Time: 7:09 PM on Friday 17 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seru heads sports journalist's association

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 4:22PM FIJI Times Limited deputy Sports Editor Maikeli Seru was elected President of the Fiji Sports Journalist Association (FSJA).

The FSJA election was held at the Fiji Sun headquarters in Walu Bay, Suva.

Seru was uncontested and unanimously voted for by FSJA members for the presidential position.

"I thank Fijian sports journalists present during the meeting for the support and the belief in the appointment and in the need to strengthen our media team in improving our service to our public, the country and the world," Seru said.

"Forming a strong voice could help attract training locally and abroad, journalist development and exposure to the world in order to keep people informed daily."

Also Fiji Broadcasting Commission's Vinal Prasad was elected vice-president, while Fiji Sun's Anasilini Ratuva was voted secretary.

The FSJA members also voted Reginald Singh as the treasurer while Mai Life's Mela Tuilevuka was voted assistant secretary. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Villagers complain of 'red' sea
  2. Staff share $6m
  3. Girl, Year 4, youngest glue-sniffer
  4. Floating vote
  5. 'Bizarre' theft
  6. Fish market promise
  7. Lal will contest
  8. FPSA shares bid
  9. Jail term reprieve for thief
  10. Mum's walk of love

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)