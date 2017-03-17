Seru heads sports journalist's association

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Times deputy Sports Editor Maikeli Seru has been appointed president of the Fiji Sports Journalist Association. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:22PM FIJI Times Limited deputy Sports Editor Maikeli Seru was elected President of the Fiji Sports Journalist Association (FSJA).

The FSJA election was held at the Fiji Sun headquarters in Walu Bay, Suva.

Seru was uncontested and unanimously voted for by FSJA members for the presidential position.

"I thank Fijian sports journalists present during the meeting for the support and the belief in the appointment and in the need to strengthen our media team in improving our service to our public, the country and the world," Seru said.

"Forming a strong voice could help attract training locally and abroad, journalist development and exposure to the world in order to keep people informed daily."

Also Fiji Broadcasting Commission's Vinal Prasad was elected vice-president, while Fiji Sun's Anasilini Ratuva was voted secretary.

The FSJA members also voted Reginald Singh as the treasurer while Mai Life's Mela Tuilevuka was voted assistant secretary.