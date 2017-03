/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote meets Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel at Government House in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:13PM THE Vodafone Fiji football team will break camp tomorrow ahead of the match against New Zealand.

The side has been preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Stage three qualifiers against All Whites on next Saturday.

The Chirstophe Gamel-coached side plays New Zealand on March 25 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Kick off time has been scheduled for 1pm.