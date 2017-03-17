Craft show promotes tradition and talents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women participants at the 2016 Fiji Sports Women of the Year Award Celebration and 2017 Suva Urban Women's Craft Show at Sukuna Park in Suva today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:07PM PERSONS with disabilities have excelled in the field of sports both locally and internationally in the areas of swimming, athletics and field events and have done Fiji proud.

These were the words of assistant Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar while officiating at the 2016 Fiji Sports Women of the Year Award Celebration and 2017 Suva Urban Women's Craft Show at Sukuna Park in Suva earlier today.

Mere Rodan, a para-athlete, won a gold medal in the Oceania Para Championship in Australia and a gold medal during the New Zealand Tour in table tennis.

Ms Bhatnagar said Ms Rodan had made Fiji proud by winning a gold medal and more importantly on winning the Fiji's Sportswomen of the year Award 2016.

Meanwhile, 180 women were part of the Suva Urban Craft where 36 women's groups residing within the Naboro to Nausori corridor displaying their arts and designs.

Ms Bhatnagar said the show was a way of maintaining our traditional values and talents in the country.

"This depicts the level of commitment invested in maintaining our traditional values and talents by women artisans of this nation," she said.

According to Ms Bhatnagar, the ministry worked with the Fiji Arts Council and the health inspectors in ensuring the quality of the products being displayed.

Meanwhile, the Suva/Rotuma Women Association were also part of the craft show to showcase their creations and artifacts.

Association member Lusie Managreve said they had bought their finest creations for the craft show.

She said all the artifacts were hand-crafted by their members who had vast traditional knowledge in making them.

The association was formed 40 years ago.