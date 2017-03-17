Prosecutors undergo basic trial prep training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the closing ceremony of the ODPP Basic Prosecution Course 2017 at Suvavou House in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:59PM A BASIC Prosecution Course designed to equip prosecutors with basic trial preparation and advocacy at the bar table came to an end today.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) concluded the 2017 Basic Prosecution Course by honouring 43 police and statutory prosecutors during the closing ceremony at Suvavou House in Suva.

The six-week course was a mixture of theory and practical exercises and was part of the ODPP's continuing education outreach for police and statutory prosecutors across Fiji.

Director Summary Prosecutions Senior Superintendent of Police Vakacegu Toduadua congratulated the officers for their achievement and encouraged them to better their skills as prosecutors or lawyers.

There were 23 officers from the Fiji Police Force Summary Prosecutions Division and 20 officers from the Ministry of Forests and Fisheries, the Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji National Provident Fund, Commerce Commission, Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority, FICAC, Lami, Nausori and Labasa Town Councils, Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Health.

The course was facilitated by ODPP principal legal officer Yogesh Prasad and assisted by senior legal officer Meli Vosawale and legal officer Taitusi Tuenuku.

The police and statutory prosecutors are expected to attend an advanced prosecution course conducted by the ODPP later this year.