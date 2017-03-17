Fiji Time: 7:09 PM on Friday 17 March

Waiqele area experiences water disruption

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 3:52PM REPAIR works on a burst main at the Airport Road in Waiqele this morning resulted in the disruption of water supply in some parts of Labasa.

The disruption is expected to last until 4pm today.

The arrears affected include Navakasigani, Nasoka, Naku Point, Airport Road, Solove and Tabucola.

Residents of those areas are advised to to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5pm today.








