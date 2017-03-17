Fiji Time: 7:09 PM on Friday 17 March

Fiji Times Logo

News

Suguturaga eyes Flying Fijians spot

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 3:48PM ROBUST Telecom Fiji Warriors Samuela Suguturaga will be relishing the opportunity to prove himself worthy for a chance to achieve his dream and play for the Flying Fijians.

Suguturaga, who hails from Sote, Vugalei in Tailevu said their whole team had been preparing well for the upcoming games against Samoa A.

"I would like to thank the management for giving me the nod to play against the Samoans as it presents me with an opportunity to prove myself," Suguturaga said.

He added he would focus mainly on doing his best for his team because it would be bringing him closer to achieving his goal in making it into the Flying Fijians team.

Fiji Warriors match against Samoa A will be kicking off at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.  








