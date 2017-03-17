Fiji Time: 7:09 PM on Friday 17 March

State grant to support Fiji's professional bodies

MONIKA SINGH
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 3:41PM THE building and construction sector is the most crucial contributor to the economy and as the economy continues to expand and new industries emerge, it is very important that the players in this sector are able to stand the test of time.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya made this statement at the handover of grants to five professional bodies at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation building this morning.

He said the grant handover was the ministry's effort to support professional associations in the country.

"Therefore, this grant to the five professional bodies is a means of Government's support for these bodies to integrate service delivery standards, professional conduct and standards and training and upskilling for their members," said Mr Koya.

The grants were handed over to the Fiji Institution of Engineers, Fiji Architects Association, Fiji Masters Builders Association, Fiji Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Association of Registered Hairdressers and Beauticians.








