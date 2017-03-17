Savusavu behind Napuka sisters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Twins Katarina (left) and Elisabeta Lilicama of Napuka Secondary School with their spoils on day one of the 2016 Coca-Cola Games at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 3:33PM NINE Savusavu secondary schools from as far as the northern island of Rabi will meet in the hidden paradise town to compete for a spot in the Coca Cola Games Fiji finals at the ANZ National Stadium from April 20-22.

Savusavu school teacher Maika Bogiva of the Monfort Technical Institute said the Savusavu Coca-Cola Games scheduled for today was postponed to March 23-24.

Bogiva, the meet master said the zone was fully behind junior girls javelin throwers, twins Katarina and Elisabeta Lilicama of Napuka Secondary School in Buca Bay.

The girls who won Gold and Silver, respectively, were the toast of Savusavu town when Katarina set a record of 43.97 metres at the Coke Games in April 2016.

"We want to do our best for the children of Savusavu and give them an opportunity to improve their sporting talent," Bogiva said.

"We are of course hopeful the weather will hold up so our competition goes well. As teachers, we want to do our best for our students so we hope parents and the people of Savusavu will join us and celebrate the talents shown on the day."

The Savusavu Coca-Cola Games will be held at the Monfort Technical Institute ground, and is hosted by Savusavu Secondary School with help from the venue teachers.

Student athletes are from Savusavu Secondary School, St. Bedes College, Vaturova Koroalau High School, Monfort Technical Institute, Saqani High School, Napuka Secondary School, Uluivalili Secondary School, Rabi High School and Navatu Secondary School on Natewa Bay.

"We hope the level of competition will push the Napuka sisters and others like them to achieve more and go to Suva carrying the name of Savusavu."