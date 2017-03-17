Dam solves Wailotua's water woes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WAF chief executive Opetaia Ravai, Minister for Youth and Sports Laiseinia Tuitubou, assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath with Wailotua Naba Rua villagers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:06PM THE recent construction of a dam has provided a reliable water supply to increase water availability for a village in Tailevu.

Wailotua Naba Rua's existing water source was partly buried and damaged by a landslide in early 2011, which resulted in the disruption of regular water supply to the village.

Now the village outside Korovou has a consistent supply of water after a joint effort between the Water Authority of Fiji and the villagers.

The project, which also saw the construction of a 10,000 gallon ferro-cement water tank - that holds up to 45,460 litres of water - was officially opened by Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou.

Mr Tuitubou said: "This rural water project also saw the installation of pipe fittings such as tees, valves and washouts by skilled workmen. With all that hard work, they were able to install 15 standpipes and 15 showers and 10 existing standpipes were also repaired."

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the authority was using a new model, which was the outsourcing of rural projects.

"This is a new model that we are using in terms of outsourcing rural projects to contractor. We want to build local capacity and of course there is a payment that goes to the water committee, of close to $6000 for their labour," Mr Ravai said.

Village headman and water committee treasurer Vilikesa Tubuitamana said for the past few years, they had been searching for water.

"We are really grateful to receive this very good and new water system so that the people of Wailotua can drink clean and healthy water," Mr Tubuitamana said.

The project was contracted out to Pacific Architecture Engineering Consultancy at a cost of $159,597.