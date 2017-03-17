Two of eight men held back by Police

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:02PM SIX of the eight people who were taken in yesterday by Police in relation to the confiscation of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and cash have been questioned and released.

The incident occurred at a home in Valelevu, Nasinu.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the other two men involved were still being questioned by the Police.

A team of officers from the Southern Division and the K9 unit raided the Valelevu home and found the dried leaves packed in plastic and some wrapped in foil.

Ms Naisoro said they had received information of this alleged drug-related activities, which she added was a positive indication of people willing to work with Police to fight those illegal activities.