University ready to begin free bus service

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 2:56PM THE free bus service for all the staff and University of Fiji (UniFiji) will kick start next week Monday.

The initiative, launched in January, according to UniFiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir ties in well with the university's strategic plan to develop a knowledgeable society in Fiji.

He said the Classic Buses' initiative was an enormous milestone for the university, coming on the heels of the university's 12th birthday anniversary.

"The initiative is quite consonant with the strategic plan's strategic priorities, in terms of its potency to widen and deepen access to the university, to increase the spread of tertiary education, and eventually to contribute to the development of a knowledge society in Fiji," Prof Misir said.

Part of logistical requirements include the presentation of university ID cards upon boarding.

The university is still negotiating multiple pick-up points in the morning and once approved, the user community will be advised.

In the meantime, students and staff will work according to the scheduled timetable.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

