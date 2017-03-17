Fiji Time: 7:09 PM on Friday 17 March

Fighting violence via inter-agency cooperation

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 2:51PM WE need the cooperation of all partners, public and private sectors and more collaboration on an inter-agency level to ensure that the statistics on gender-based violence in the country disappear.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou made the comment while closing the Eastern Division Human Rights and Gender-based Violence Against Women and Children training held at the Southern Cross Hotel today.

Mr Tuitubou told the participants at the workshop that they needed to ensure all their brothers and sisters were able to live in safety.

"The silence on violence has been broken," Mr Tuitubou said.

"Now is the time for stronger action and I firmly believe that workshops such as this contribute as we work to curb the high rate of violence against women and children in Fiji."

He reiterated Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's statement last year that every case of rape and domestic violence tried in our courts represented a failure - a failure to stem this terrible problem in our society, to change attitudes and behaviours, and a failure to protect women.

"We must teach candidly against all forms of violence toward women and children. We must teach it in our places of worship, in our schools, and in our communities. We must insist on a culture of equality and respect for women that encompasses the home, the workplace, the government, and the street."








