Nepalese State officials on knowledge-sharing trip to Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde addressing the Nepalese Government officials at the ODPP conference room in Suva on Wednesday this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:42PM A HIGH level Nepalese government delegation is in Fiji for the week as part of a knowledge sharing and capacity building program on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

The delegation met the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Pryde, assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Mosese Korovou, and manager Serious Fraud Division Jayneeta Prasad on Wednesday in Suva this week.

Consisting of 14 senior government officials from the Nepalese Department of Money Laundering and Investigation, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the Financial Information Unit, and the Security and Insurance Boards of Nepal, the delegation was updated on developments in Fiji's AML and CFT laws and recent AML cases being prosecuted by the ODPP in Fiji.

The delegation was also able to hear first-hand Fiji's experiences going through the AML/CFT mutual evaluation procedure that was conducted last year in San Diego.

Nepal will go through a similar mutual evaluation procedure in 2020.