Davuilevu Farm Rd to close for repair work

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 2:36PM MEMBERS of the public are advised that Davuilevu Farm Road in Nakasi will be closed from 8pm tomorrow, Saturday March 18, 2017.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson they would be carrying out culvert reinstatement works on the road.

This after the culvert damaged during TD04F last December, attributed to debris washed down from upstream that had blocked off the culvert inlets.

"We had carried out temporary repairs in December by installing eight new culverts to make the road accessible, however, we will now be carrying out permanent repairs," Mr Hutchinson said.

He has thanked road users for their patience and understanding as FRA continues to improve the road infrastructure.

The closure of the road will allow for phase two of the culvert crossing construction.

The scope of work is to:

- Remove temporary culvert crossing;

- Remove dislocated 900 culvert on upstream side;

- Supply and placed culvert crossing;

- Construct headwall on both sides;

- Construct Apron slabs;

- Backfill carriageway to finishing level; and

- Construct concrete decking.

The road will be reopened at 5am on Sunday March 19, 2017. 








