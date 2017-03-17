Lautoka Zone: Senico sets new high jump record

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Natabua High School student Tevita Senico competes in the Interboys high jump during the Lautoka Zone at Churchill Park today. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:21PM TEVITA Senico has set a new record in the intermediate boys high jump with a height of 1.93m.

The old record of 1.92 was set last year.

The Year 12 student who finished fourth in last year's Coke Games is eager to battle against the best in the business during the upcoming Fiji Finals.

He said his record breaking jump has inspired him to train hard and to compete for the gold medals in Suva.

Senico was one of the five athletes that set new Lautoka Zone records this morning.

Meanwhile, the highlights of the Lautoka Zone Day One will be the 100m and 400m finals scheduled later this afternoon.