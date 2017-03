/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Colin Vassie of Natabua High School during the Inter Boys 1500m finals; Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:01PM NATABUA High School and Jasper Williams High School lead the boys and girls division, respectively, at the Lautoka Zone as of 1pm today.

Natabua have six gold, five silver and two bronze while Lautoka Muslim College is in second place with one gold, silver and bronze medal.

Jasper leads with four gold, five sIlver and two bronze while St Thomas High School won one gold and one silver.

The finals of the 400m and 100m events will be held this afternoon.