Lautoka Zone: NatJas raise standards on new tracks

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 1:50PM THE NEW tracks at the Churchill Park in Lautoka is making an impact with athletics giants Natabua High School and Jasper Williams High School already starring on newly installed tracks.

The fourth athletics district zone competition which is currently underway is already recording good times and a new record in the field event.

Meet master Jipendra Narayan said 12 schools altogether were taking part at the Lautoka zone.

"The atmosphere here is just like at the Coca-Cola Games in Suva because the students are so excited to be using tracks just like eastern schools do," Mr Narayan said.

A Natabua High School student has broken a record in the Senior Boys Javelin event.

The school teacher paid special praise to the two furtherst travelling schools, Yasawa High School to the sea and Magodro Junior Secondary School in the Ba highlands.

"There are 1200 students competing here today for the chance to come to the Coca Cola Games in Suva," Mr Narayan said.

"Natabua High School and Jasper Williams High School, our champions from Lautoka are already working hard to raise the bar in terms of athletics standards."








