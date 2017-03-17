Fiji Time: 7:09 PM on Friday 17 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Narere residents advised to store water

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 17, 2017

Update: 12:23PM NARERE residents in Nasinu will face disruptions in water supply until 2pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) attributed the disruption in supply to repair works being carried out on a burst main along Omkar Road.

The areas affected include Omkar Road, Navosai, Balolo, Naliga, Sanghan Road to Navosai sub-division, Rampoorva, Dabea and River roads.

The authority has advised customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected area as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored by 3pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Villagers complain of 'red' sea
  2. Staff share $6m
  3. Girl, Year 4, youngest glue-sniffer
  4. Floating vote
  5. 'Bizarre' theft
  6. Fish market promise
  7. Lal will contest
  8. FPSA shares bid
  9. Jail term reprieve for thief
  10. Mum's walk of love

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)