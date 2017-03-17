Narere residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:23PM NARERE residents in Nasinu will face disruptions in water supply until 2pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) attributed the disruption in supply to repair works being carried out on a burst main along Omkar Road.

The areas affected include Omkar Road, Navosai, Balolo, Naliga, Sanghan Road to Navosai sub-division, Rampoorva, Dabea and River roads.

The authority has advised customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected area as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored by 3pm.