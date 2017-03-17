/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Semi Koroilavesau the Minister for Fisheries speaking during the opening of the Pacific Regional Preparatory meeting on Oceans conference at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

OCEAN sustainability and maintaining of its resources is of great importance to the Pacific region.

This was one of the key factors outlined at the first-ever Pacific Regional Preparatory meeting on Oceans Conference which was attended by delegates from around the region in Suva on Wednesday.

While opening the conference, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Fiji attached a great importance to the conference.

"We remain adamant that a healthy ocean can be achieved through this unique opportunity presented by sustainable development goal (SDG) 14 and by the conference. Now is the time to make a difference," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"The discussion you hold this week and the networks and partnerships you build will lay the foundations upon which our participation at the conference will stand.

"We need to establish firm commitments for actions, scale up efforts and forge partnerships and alliances.

"The substantive and concrete contributions this preparatory meeting could make to the conference are the establishment of partnerships that enables stakeholders and actors on ocean issues to collaborate more closely in the implementation of sustainable development goal 14 (conserving our oceans, seas and marine resources)," Mr Koroilavesau said.

He said it was important for the Pacific to engage in this event.

"For the Pacific, it is our chance to save the main source of our sustenance and the lifeblood of our economies and peoples. It is in this context that this event is so important," he said.

"The objective of this regional meeting is to allow us to consolidate our regional perspectives that will be taken up to the Ocean Conference in June.

"In saying this, we also recognise the role of relevant stakeholders in the room."

He stated the conference would result in a three tiered outcome which included a "call for action", list of voluntary commitments and the co-chairperson's summaries of the seven partnership dialogues.

The conference ends tomorrow.