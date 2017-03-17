Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Now is the time'

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, March 17, 2017

OCEAN sustainability and maintaining of its resources is of great importance to the Pacific region.

This was one of the key factors outlined at the first-ever Pacific Regional Preparatory meeting on Oceans Conference which was attended by delegates from around the region in Suva on Wednesday.

While opening the conference, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said Fiji attached a great importance to the conference.

"We remain adamant that a healthy ocean can be achieved through this unique opportunity presented by sustainable development goal (SDG) 14 and by the conference. Now is the time to make a difference," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"The discussion you hold this week and the networks and partnerships you build will lay the foundations upon which our participation at the conference will stand.

"We need to establish firm commitments for actions, scale up efforts and forge partnerships and alliances.

"The substantive and concrete contributions this preparatory meeting could make to the conference are the establishment of partnerships that enables stakeholders and actors on ocean issues to collaborate more closely in the implementation of sustainable development goal 14 (conserving our oceans, seas and marine resources)," Mr Koroilavesau said.

He said it was important for the Pacific to engage in this event.

"For the Pacific, it is our chance to save the main source of our sustenance and the lifeblood of our economies and peoples. It is in this context that this event is so important," he said.

"The objective of this regional meeting is to allow us to consolidate our regional perspectives that will be taken up to the Ocean Conference in June.

"In saying this, we also recognise the role of relevant stakeholders in the room."

He stated the conference would result in a three tiered outcome which included a "call for action", list of voluntary commitments and the co-chairperson's summaries of the seven partnership dialogues.

The conference ends tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Girl, Year 4, youngest glue-sniffer
  2. Staff share $6m
  3. Floating vote
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea
  5. 'Bizarre' theft
  6. Lal will contest
  7. Jail term reprieve for thief
  8. FPSA shares bid
  9. Fish market promise
  10. Flotsam AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)