Financial policies

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, March 17, 2017

THE Department of Heritage and Arts will ensure finances for multicultural centres around the country are properly managed.

After allegations of mismanagement of government grants in cultural centres, newly-appointed Department of Heritage and Arts director, Collin Yabaki said there was a need for proper management tools introduced for centre administrators.

While addressing six cultural centres representatives in a workshop in Nadi this week, Mr Yabaki said the administrators would be monitored by the department.

"What we are planning to do now is that we will have teams from the department who will visit each cultural centre to evaluate each administrator at the end of every quarter," he said.

"They will help and assist each centre and help them restrategise or reevaluate some of the plans and also identify some of the centres weaknesses.

"We will also have to invest in our people and resources to make sure that our activities and programs are in line with our visions and values."

He said the cultural programs would also be reviewed by the department.

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts finance department has also introduced stringent financial policies for each centre.

According to the ministry, financial records would be reviewed and audited by Government and independent auditors for each centre.








