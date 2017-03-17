Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Friday 17 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Teacher shortage for subjects

Litia Cava
Friday, March 17, 2017

"RIGHT now we do not have any more industrial arts and mathematics teachers."

Ministry of Education director secondary schools Emosi Lutunaika revealed this to school heads during the 119th Principals Association Conference at the Studio 6 Apartments in Suva on Wednesday.

Mr Lutunaika advised school heads to alert the ministry if they had teachers available at their respective school.

"We have exhausted the pool of mathematics and industrial arts teachers and we hope that we will get some graduates maybe at the end of this month and also in April when students from tertiary institutions graduate,"Mr Lutunaika said.

"There are some schools that are still yet to receive some teachers," he said.

He said student populations should determine the number of staff in a school.

"We have been visiting schools, especially schools that we believe are overstaffed and we have redeployed some teachers from there to other schools.

"There are some schools that are still in need of teachers and we are requesting you to release teachers so that they are deployed to other areas," Mr Lutunaika said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Girl, Year 4, youngest glue-sniffer
  2. Staff share $6m
  3. Floating vote
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea
  5. 'Bizarre' theft
  6. Lal will contest
  7. Jail term reprieve for thief
  8. FPSA shares bid
  9. Fish market promise
  10. Flotsam AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  6. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  8. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)
  9. Resort offers lifeline for players Sunday (12 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)