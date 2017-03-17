Teacher shortage for subjects

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Education minister Mahendra Reddy meeting with principals at the Principals conference at Studio 6 in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

"RIGHT now we do not have any more industrial arts and mathematics teachers."

Ministry of Education director secondary schools Emosi Lutunaika revealed this to school heads during the 119th Principals Association Conference at the Studio 6 Apartments in Suva on Wednesday.

Mr Lutunaika advised school heads to alert the ministry if they had teachers available at their respective school.

"We have exhausted the pool of mathematics and industrial arts teachers and we hope that we will get some graduates maybe at the end of this month and also in April when students from tertiary institutions graduate,"Mr Lutunaika said.

"There are some schools that are still yet to receive some teachers," he said.

He said student populations should determine the number of staff in a school.

"We have been visiting schools, especially schools that we believe are overstaffed and we have redeployed some teachers from there to other schools.

"There are some schools that are still in need of teachers and we are requesting you to release teachers so that they are deployed to other areas," Mr Lutunaika said.